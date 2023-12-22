Brokerages Set O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Target Price at $22.90

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.90.

OI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded O-I Glass from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $16.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $23.57.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 0.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 72,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 1.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 7.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 109.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

