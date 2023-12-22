Brokerages Set SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Target Price at $26.67

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMBK. StockNews.com raised SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Stephens dropped their price target on SmartFinancial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMBK

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of SmartFinancial

In related news, Director John M. Presley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $320,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,507.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,750 shares of company stock valued at $336,056. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,798,000 after purchasing an additional 73,860 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 613,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 68,229 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 60,415 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $991,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK opened at $24.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $423.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.73. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.51.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.87 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

About SmartFinancial

(Get Free Report

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.