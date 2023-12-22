Brokerages Set The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Target Price at $99.75

Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.75.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 15.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,659,000 after buying an additional 16,162 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,813,329,000 after purchasing an additional 555,639 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 15.1% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,852,111 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $380,211,000 after buying an additional 634,955 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $91.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.61. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $93.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

