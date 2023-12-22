Brokerages Set Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML) PT at $49.75

Shares of Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Monday, December 4th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Tourmaline Bio Stock Up 5.9 %

Tourmaline Bio stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.13. Tourmaline Bio has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $409.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.24.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.70). Equities analysts expect that Tourmaline Bio will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni bought 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $49,662.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697,449.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni acquired 4,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $49,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697,449.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aaron Kantoff bought 7,500 shares of Tourmaline Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $88,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,337.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 37,950 shares of company stock worth $515,022 in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

