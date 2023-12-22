Brokers Issue Forecasts for Canadian National Railway’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $5.91 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.03. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.31 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.21.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE CNI opened at $123.60 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $125.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $79.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.5811 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

