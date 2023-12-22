Brokers Offer Predictions for EnerSys’ Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of EnerSys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.85. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EnerSys’ current full-year earnings is $7.60 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for EnerSys’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.09 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on EnerSys from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

EnerSys Price Performance

ENS stock opened at $101.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $71.15 and a 1 year high of $113.34.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.38 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EnerSys by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,345,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,385,000 after purchasing an additional 62,146 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in EnerSys by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in EnerSys by 109.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in EnerSys by 415.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 82,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the third quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.44%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

