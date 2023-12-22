Buckley Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 2.5% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 102,675.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,860,147,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,642,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,338,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,562,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,766,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,829 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 68,563,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,723,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,816 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK opened at $106.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $269.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.11, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.36 and a 1-year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.11%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. UBS Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

