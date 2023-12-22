Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,303 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,934,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,092,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 53,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in PepsiCo by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $166.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $229.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

