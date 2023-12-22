Caliber Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,665 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,379 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Rivian Automotive accounts for 1.4% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 118.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 195.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 99.4% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Rivian Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.48.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $55,766.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

