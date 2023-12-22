Caliber Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,661 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,842 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 14.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP opened at $76.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.86. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $79.99.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.11.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

