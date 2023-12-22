Caliber Wealth Management LLC Has $12.49 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 8.4% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $12,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after acquiring an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $146.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.53 and its 200-day moving average is $136.39. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

