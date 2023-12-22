Caliber Wealth Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,052 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 1.6% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 463.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth $202,000. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $267.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $268.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.86. The firm has a market cap of $258.73 billion, a PE ratio of 101.60, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total value of $27,419,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total value of $27,419,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 860,552 shares of company stock valued at $195,997,433 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

