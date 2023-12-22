Caliber Wealth Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for about 1.7% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 357.5% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $144,098,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total value of $505,750.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $700.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $634.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $589.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.77, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $353.62 and a 52 week high of $720.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.39.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

