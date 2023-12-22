Caliber Wealth Management LLC Has $4.31 Million Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 2.9% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Caliber Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 59.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 363,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,738,000 after acquiring an additional 135,587 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 175,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 48,145 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 71,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

FBND stock opened at $46.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $46.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.51.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

