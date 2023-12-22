Caliber Wealth Management LLC Purchases 550 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,098,543,000 after buying an additional 45,145,050 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,578 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,637,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,751,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,458,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $511.03 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $511.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.74. The firm has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 65.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $495.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.47.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

