Caliber Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 31,278 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JetBlue Airways worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,459,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,945,000 after purchasing an additional 804,077 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,092,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,796,000 after buying an additional 228,227 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 7.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,994,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,714,000 after buying an additional 1,067,831 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 0.7% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 11,053,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,932,000 after buying an additional 72,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,798,000 after acquiring an additional 499,600 shares during the period. 74.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $5.73 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas cut JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

