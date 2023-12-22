California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of California Resources from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.83.

CRC opened at $54.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. California Resources has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $58.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.02.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.16 million. California Resources had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.90%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in California Resources by 98.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,706,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $530,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815,039 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in California Resources by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,943,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,970 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,101,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in California Resources by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,391,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,597,000 after buying an additional 811,120 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in California Resources by 54.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,237,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,161,000 after buying an additional 791,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

