Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Price Target to $71.00

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.51% from the stock’s current price.

ENOV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Enovis from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Enovis in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

Get Enovis alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enovis

Enovis Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. Enovis has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $417.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.89 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Enovis

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Enovis by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 21,479 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enovis by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,897,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,242,000 after purchasing an additional 51,319 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Enovis by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,816,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,167,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.