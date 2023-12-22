Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$113.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on CP shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$121.00 to C$116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Director Matthew Paull bought 3,500 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$69.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$244,125.00. In related news, Director Matthew Paull bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$69.75 per share, with a total value of C$244,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.13, for a total transaction of C$4,894,059.19. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$105.07 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of C$94.45 and a 1-year high of C$112.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$98.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$103.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61. The firm has a market cap of C$97.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 37.14%. The company had revenue of C$3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.38 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.4433541 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.00%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

