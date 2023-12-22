Canfor (TSE:CFP) PT Lowered to C$22.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CFP. Raymond James cut their price target on Canfor from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. CIBC cut their price target on Canfor from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Canfor from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th.

TSE:CFP opened at C$17.95 on Tuesday. Canfor has a 1-year low of C$13.41 and a 1-year high of C$27.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.03.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.69) by C$0.53. Canfor had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Canfor will post 0.9601082 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

