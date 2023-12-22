Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.20.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of LBPH stock opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $138.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.17. Analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 6,439.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

