Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $101.22 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.53 and a 12-month high of $108.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 165.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.91.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 327.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.77.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

