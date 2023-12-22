CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Announces Earnings Results

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CarMax Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $78.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. CarMax has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.33. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Get CarMax alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 654.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KMX

About CarMax

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.