Carret Asset Management LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,151 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,656,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,725 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 24,161 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,182,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.8 %

UNH stock opened at $519.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $480.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $537.21 and its 200-day moving average is $507.32.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

