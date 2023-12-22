Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 720 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.1% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $204,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $152.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.44. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

