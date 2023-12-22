Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Raised to $293.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $285.00 to $293.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $269.78.

Caterpillar stock opened at $290.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $298.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.86 and a 200 day moving average of $260.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

