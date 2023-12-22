Celanese (NYSE:CE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

CE has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.94.

NYSE CE opened at $154.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.33. Celanese has a 1 year low of $97.12 and a 1 year high of $154.38.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celanese will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 180.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 83.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

