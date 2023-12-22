Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Centene were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $73.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $83.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.81.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

