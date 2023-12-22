CGN Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

CSX Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.46 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average of $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.40%.

About CSX



CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.



