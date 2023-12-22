CGN Advisors LLC Has $930,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 105.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,994,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,350 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,898,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,178,000 after purchasing an additional 583,243 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,848,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,963,000 after purchasing an additional 364,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,278,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,538,000 after purchasing an additional 33,489 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $56.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.33. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.24 and a 12 month high of $56.48.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

