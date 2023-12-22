CGN Advisors LLC Sells 3,369 Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

CGN Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAXF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TAXF opened at $50.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.18. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $50.99.

About American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

