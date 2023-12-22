CGN Advisors LLC Sells 802 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

CGN Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 448,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after acquiring an additional 17,504 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 88,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 206,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 704,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,556,000 after acquiring an additional 93,167 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $20.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.68.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

