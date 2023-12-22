Christina Tan Sells 5,629 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) Director Christina Tan sold 5,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $250,490.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at $194,509.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dorian LPG Trading Up 2.2 %

LPG stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.22. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $45.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 51.81% and a return on equity of 28.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.39%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPG. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the second quarter worth approximately $630,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the second quarter worth approximately $802,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 45.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 33,259 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the second quarter worth approximately $621,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

