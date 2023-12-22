CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after purchasing an additional 530,979,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,578,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,481,325,000 after buying an additional 987,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,055,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,938,322,000 after buying an additional 489,175 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,063,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,981,000 after acquiring an additional 937,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Argus reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

