CIBC Boosts Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target to C$50.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$47.50 to C$50.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AND. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares set a C$46.00 target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform market weight rating on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.86.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

Shares of AND opened at C$39.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.36. The company has a market cap of C$773.37 million, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.69. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of C$36.76 and a 12-month high of C$53.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.33.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$156.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$163.00 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.7572944 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.03, for a total transaction of C$640,465.60. In related news, Director Peter Jelley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.40, for a total value of C$384,000.00. Also, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.03, for a total value of C$640,465.60. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,986. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Featured Stories

