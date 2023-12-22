CIBC Boosts Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Price Target to C$58.00

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cogeco from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.854 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. This is a boost from Cogeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Cogeco’s payout ratio is currently 75.83%.
Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.
