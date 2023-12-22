CIBC Raises Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$62.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BBD.B. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$99.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a C$39.00 price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$79.57.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

TSE BBD.B opened at C$52.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.81. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$39.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.43.

In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.21, for a total transaction of C$2,598,959.41. In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.21, for a total transaction of C$2,598,959.41. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.43, for a total value of C$1,581,888.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,652 shares of company stock valued at $7,471,197. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.