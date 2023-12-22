CIBC Raises Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$62.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BBD.B. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$99.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a C$39.00 price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$79.57.
In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.21, for a total transaction of C$2,598,959.41. In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.21, for a total transaction of C$2,598,959.41. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.43, for a total value of C$1,581,888.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,652 shares of company stock valued at $7,471,197. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
