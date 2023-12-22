Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Shares Gap Down to $14.93

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.93, but opened at $13.92. Cinemark shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 682,524 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.14.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. Cinemark had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The firm had revenue of $874.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the second quarter valued at about $9,138,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 297.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,987,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,249 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 208.3% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 84,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 56,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the second quarter valued at about $359,000.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

