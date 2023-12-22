Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,128,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. NatWest Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 9,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS stock opened at $589.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $535.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $509.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $423.06 and a 12 month high of $591.26. The company has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $538.14.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

