Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas updated its FY24 guidance to $14.35-14.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 14.350-14.650 EPS.

Cintas Trading Up 6.6 %

CTAS opened at $589.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $535.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Cintas has a one year low of $423.06 and a one year high of $591.26.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,972,345,000 after acquiring an additional 46,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,782,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,880,122,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,615,000 after buying an additional 123,468 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 5,584.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,337,000 after buying an additional 1,962,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,846,000 after buying an additional 64,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.36.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

