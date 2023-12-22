Cisco Systems, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Cisco Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the network equipment provider will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Cisco Systems’ current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $49.70 on Friday. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.38. The company has a market capitalization of $201.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 24,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Lakeside Advisors INC. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 9,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,845 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 349,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.