City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $371.89

City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 371.89 ($4.70) and traded as low as GBX 309 ($3.91). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 309 ($3.91), with a volume of 87,611 shares.

City of London Investment Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £159.31 million, a PE ratio of 1,030.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 317.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 371.89.

City of London Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City of London Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.