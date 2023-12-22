Clean Coal Technologies (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.21

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.21 and traded as low as $0.13. Clean Coal Technologies shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 11,320 shares.
Clean Coal Technologies Stock Up 50.0 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21.
About Clean Coal Technologies
Clean Coal Technologies, Inc engages in the development of a patented multi-stage process that transforms coal with high levels of impurities, contaminants, and other polluting elements into a high energy, low polluting fuel. Its technology portfolio includes Pristine-M, Pristine-SA, and Pristine. The company was founded on September 17, 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
