CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up to $10.43

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.43, but opened at $11.05. CleanSpark shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 4,518,605 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CLSK. TheStreet downgraded CleanSpark from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CleanSpark presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.05.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CleanSpark

CleanSpark Stock Up 9.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $5.28.

In related news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $416,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,217.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the second quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CleanSpark by 94.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 797,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 387,235 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the second quarter worth approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.