Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Up to $161.16

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $161.16, but opened at $164.73. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $166.34, with a volume of 2,884,351 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.02 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.21 and a 200-day moving average of $88.46.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $85,119.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,881.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $85,119.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,881.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total value of $184,798.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,373.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 564,364 shares of company stock worth $74,261,532 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,873,234 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,041,602,000 after purchasing an additional 176,525 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 2.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,121,881 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $867,321,000 after purchasing an additional 345,866 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Coinbase Global by 117,449.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,320,018 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $809,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310,388 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,166,044 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $655,830,000 after purchasing an additional 555,099 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $246,250,000 after purchasing an additional 511,397 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

