Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 336.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,757 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,307,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,736,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 301.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 370,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 355.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 472,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 368,567 shares during the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CVGI stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $242.04 million, a P/E ratio of -35.90, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.76. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $246.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.33 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 21.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

(Free Report)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.