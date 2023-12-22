Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CCU. HSBC upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $14.80 to $12.90 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.70 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.22 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.71.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.90. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $824.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.41 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.1146 dividend. This is an increase from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

