Comparing Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) and BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) and BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of BIT Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Beyond Commerce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Commerce and BIT Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Commerce -31.00% N/A -26.79% BIT Mining -46.87% -60.94% -35.36%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Beyond Commerce and BIT Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Risk & Volatility

Beyond Commerce has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIT Mining has a beta of 2.69, meaning that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beyond Commerce and BIT Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Commerce $4.05 million 0.00 -$2.38 million N/A N/A BIT Mining $650.23 million 0.11 -$155.41 million ($12.53) -0.49

Beyond Commerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BIT Mining.

About Beyond Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in the business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience management, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in February 2009. Beyond Commerce, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About BIT Mining

(Get Free Report)

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Akron, Ohio.

