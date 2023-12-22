Comparing China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) and Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY)

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) and China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 7.09, suggesting that its stock price is 609% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Merchants Bank has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and China Merchants Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pagaya Technologies $748.93 million 1.47 -$302.32 million ($0.21) -7.38 China Merchants Bank $67.88 billion 1.24 $20.51 billion $3.94 4.23

Analyst Ratings

China Merchants Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Pagaya Technologies. Pagaya Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Merchants Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pagaya Technologies and China Merchants Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagaya Technologies 0 2 5 0 2.71 China Merchants Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

Pagaya Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $3.23, suggesting a potential upside of 108.29%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than China Merchants Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.1% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and China Merchants Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagaya Technologies -19.31% -10.57% -6.66% China Merchants Bank 30.06% 14.88% 1.35%

About Pagaya Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About China Merchants Bank

(Get Free Report)

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels. The company also offers credit cards; insurance products; open-ended funds; discount and guarantees for commercial bills, redemption of commercial bills, and guaranteed discount for commercial acceptance bills; and financial consultation, debt financing underwriting, merger and acquisition financing, and equity financing and enterprise listing services. In addition, it provides forfeiting and risk participation, escrow, cross-border RMB clearing, and interbank services; and risk and financial management, cross-border RMB and oversea financing, international factoring and settlement, and trade finance services. Further, the company offers financial leasing and guarantee, investment and wealth management, forex option and gold trading, forex express trading, international, offshore and private banking, custody, pension, and electronic banking services. The company also operates in Hong Kong, New York, London, Singapore, Luxembourg, Sydney, and Taipei. China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.