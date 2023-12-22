Comparing Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) & Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) and Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Territorial Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finward Bancorp $83.54 million 1.30 $15.08 million $2.52 10.02 Territorial Bancorp $49.53 million 1.93 $16.16 million $0.92 11.76

Territorial Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Finward Bancorp. Finward Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Territorial Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finward Bancorp 11.49% 8.62% 0.55% Territorial Bancorp 11.52% 3.22% 0.37%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Territorial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Territorial Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Territorial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Finward Bancorp pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Territorial Bancorp pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Finward Bancorp and Territorial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finward Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Territorial Bancorp 1 1 0 0 1.50

Territorial Bancorp has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.82%. Given Territorial Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Territorial Bancorp is more favorable than Finward Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.1% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of Territorial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Territorial Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Territorial Bancorp beats Finward Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans. Its loan products portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase existing homes, refinance existing homes, or construct new homes; construction loans primarily to individuals and contractors; commercial real estate loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, household, or family purposes; home equity line of credit; home improvement loans and equity loans; commercial business loans; government loans; and loans to municipalities. The company also offers estate and retirement planning, guardianships, land trusts, profit sharing and 401(k) retirement plans, IRA and Keogh accounts, and investment agency accounts, as well as serves as the personal representative of estates, and acts as trustee for revocable and irrevocable trusts. In addition, it provides insurance and annuity investments to wealth management customers; holds real estate properties; and operates as a real estate investment trust. The company was formerly known as NorthWest Indiana Bancorp and changed its name to Finward Bancorp in May 2021. Finward Bancorp was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Munster, Indiana.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. It offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to four-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; consumer loans; and multi-family mortgage, commercial business, construction, commercial real estate, and other nonresidential real estate loans, as well as lines of credit and investment securities. In addition, the company is involved in the insurance agency activities. Further, it provides various non-deposit investments, which comprise annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

